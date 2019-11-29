Mauricio Pochettino seen as 'credible option' to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal – reports

The managerial merry-go-round in the English Premier League could lead to axed Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino taking the reins at arch-rivals Arsenal following the sacking of Unai Emery, according to reports.

Per a report by sports publication The Athletic, the Arsenal board are currently assembling a list of possible contenders to fill the void left by Emery's departure and are considering the recently out of work Pochettino in what would be a remarkable switch between the two London rivals.

Pochettino was relieved of his position last week after a string of subpar performances and quickly replaced by Jose Mourinho, but the Argentine's reputation remains largely undamaged in the English game to the point that a move to the Gunners isn't considered an impossibility by the club's hierarchy.

Chief among the potential reasoning as to why Pochettino might consider a move is he and his staff's preference to remain living in London, but The Athletic also reports that it is presently unclear as to how the 47-year-old would view an approach by Arsenal, a move which would almost certainly make him a hate figure by the same Tottenham fans who once sang his name.

Although he has never won a significant trophy, the Arsenal board are understood to value Pochettino's track record of working with young players amidst a view that their own youth, while talented, have underperformed.

However, Pochettino has previously ruled out an Arsenal association. Speaking while still in charge of Tottenham last year, he said: "I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol [Barcelona's rivals].

"I grew up in Newell’s Old Boys and will never manage Rosario Central [in Argentina]. That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places."

If the move was to ever happen, Pochettino wouldn't be the first coach to make a similar move after George Graham managed both clubs in the 1990's. Sol Campbell, meanwhile, is the most high-profile player to have moved from Spurs to Arsenal, a transfer which caused huge controversy at White Hart Lane in 2001.

In addition to Pochettino, former Juventus coach Max Allegri and former captain (and assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City) Mikel Arteta are understood to be in the running. Former player Freddie Ljungberg will be in charge for the foreseeable future after he was appointed as caretaker manager immediately following Emery's dismissal on Friday.