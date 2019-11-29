'I will put smiles on faces': Arsenal interim boss Ljungberg issues vow to gloomy Gunners fans on taking over from sacked Emery

Arsenal interim boss Freddie Ljungberg says he will “give everything” for the cause after taking over from sacked Spaniard Unai Emery.

Emery’s 18-month tenure came to an ignominious end on Friday as he was sacked following the Gunners’ home defeat to German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Swedish club legend Ljungberg, who played for Arsenal between 1998 and 2007, was handed the reins on an interim basis and will take the team to Norwich for the Premier League clash on Sunday.

The 42-year-old issued a rallying call to Gunners fans on social media, writing: "However long I oversee @Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again.

“We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work!” he tweeted.

Ljungberg was a highly-regarded member of Emery’s coaching staff, and his plea to Gunners fans comes amid a toxic few months at the Emirates.

Fans stayed away in their thousands for Thursday’s defeat against Eintracht, which extended Arsenal’s winless run to seven games – their worst streak in almost three decades.

While Ljungberg has been put in charge on an interim basis, he is unlikely to land the role permanently. Those under consideration for the role long-term include Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito and former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta, currently assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, is also seen as a potential target, while disgruntled Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has also been linked with the post, as has former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira, currently in charge at Nice.

Some fans have even called for the shock appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, who was recently sacked as manager of bitter rivals Tottenham.