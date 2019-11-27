Wife of Russian ice hockey star Kovalchuk graces Maxim cover (PHOTOS)

The wife of NHL star and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Ilya Kovalchuk, Nikol, has been featured on the cover of international men's magazine Maxim.

The 35-year-old posed for the December issue of the magazine’s French edition wearing a tight-fitting bikini top.

The wife of the PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist posted a picture of the newly-released cover on her Instagram page, where she often shares video from her training sessions along with multiple steamy shots of her wearing lingerie.

The mother of four trains twice a day to keep fit, admitting that her addiction to sport has evolved into a professional career which has even brought her bodybuilding awards.

In spring, Kovalchuk participated in a bodybuilding tournament where she was among the prize winners.

In 2018, her ice hockey star husband moved to the US together with his family after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

However, the winger’s NHL return has failed to ignite thus far, as he has been benched by the club for an unknown period of time.

Kovalchuk has three goals and six assists through 17 games this season, holding the team-worst goal-share of 26.32 per cent.