Special comeback: Jose Mourinho's Tottenham stage brilliant Champions League recovery to defeat Olympiakos

Jose Mourinho's home debut as Tottenham Hotspur boss was started disastrously, but his side rallied brilliantly to turn an early 2-0 deficit into a resounding 4-2 win against Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Mourinho's Spurs side, as they fell two goals behind in the opening 19 minutes, thanks to goals from Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Sabedo fired Olympiakos into a shock two-goal lead.

But Dele Alli answered back for Spurs right on half-time to give the London side hope, and skipper Harry Kane fired the Premier League club level five minutes after the break.

Goal - KANEAssist - BALL BOYQuick thinking helped to get Spurs level against Olympiacos 🧠👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FKq9rNdQfS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

Defender Serge Aurier fired a peach of a first-time strike into the far corner for Spurs' go-ahead goal on 73 minutes, then Kane popped up four minutes later to put the seal on a remarkable turnaround as manager Mourinho celebrated on the touchline with his coaching staff.

This angle of Tottenham's goal is art 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ud0ILFUu93 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

Swazz Aurier 💥😍The reverse angle though 🤤 pic.twitter.com/ZIvrrIS4PF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

After the win, Tottenham captain Kane said Alli's strike just before the break was crucial to his side's chances of success.

"It was a disappointing start, we know we didn't come out with any energy. They got the early goal and then got the second and it was uphill from there," he said.

"The goal just before halftime changed the momentum. We knew we couldn't play any worse than we did in the first half."

The victory gives Mourinho his second victory in the space of six days as the Portuguese supremo has made a flying start to life in the Tottenham hot seat.