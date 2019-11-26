Double trouble: TWO sent off for celebrating as Club Brugge claim last-gasp Champions League draw at Galatasaray (VIDEO)

There was late drama in the early UEFA Champions League kick-off between Galatasaray and Club Brugge when a stoppage-time equalizer for the Belgian side started a crazy chain of events that saw TWO of their players sent off.

With the match heading into stoppage time, Galatasaray appeared to be heading for a 1-0 home win thanks to Adem Buyuk's 11th-minute strike, but that all changed when Krepin Diatta cut in from the right flank and fired a superb curling long-range shot into the bottom corner to give the Belgian side a priceless equalizer.



The goal sparked wild scenes of celebration as Diatta removed his shirt and charged towards the corner of the stadium where the Brugge fans were situated. He was joined by his ecstatic teammates as they celebrated their last-gasp strike.

But their celebrations were cut short by the referee, who proceeded to send off TWO Brugge players for their part in the celebrations.

Goalscorer Diatta was dismissed for two bookable offenses, with the second yellow card coming for removing his shirt during the celebrations, while defender Clinton Mata also received a second yellow card for karate-kicking the corner flag, snapping it in half.

Have you ever seen anything like it!? 🤯- An injury-time equaliser - Two red cards- A broken corner flag Chaos ensued late on between Club Brugge and Galatasaray... pic.twitter.com/EGZNqFAVpb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

Club Brugge equalizes in stoppage time ⚽️Two red cards in the celebration 🔴🔴Worth it 😎 pic.twitter.com/oTnQydNi0m — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

The double dismissal didn't stop Brugge from earning the draw, but with neither side picking up a win, both teams were eliminated from the competition after failing to pick up enough points to make it to the knockout stages of the competition. It meant Real Madrid qualified for the last 16 without kicking a ball in their late kick-off clash with Paris St-Germain, who had already qualified.

Brugge have three points to Galatasaray's two as both fell out of contention for the knockout stage, meaning Real Madrid, on seven points, join Paris St Germain in the last 16 before their clash kicked off in the Spanish capital later on Tuesday night.

It means Brugge, who face Real Madrid in their final game, just need to equal Galatasaray's result at PSG in their final group games to qualify for the UEFA Europa League as the third-placed team in Group A.