Australian Open 2020: Andy Murray says he's ready to go ahead of first Grand Slam of the new year

After a year spent trying to battle back from career-saving hip surgery, former world tennis number one Andy Murray said he's ready to compete at the highest level again, starting at the Australian Open in January.

The 32-year-old Scot underwent hip resurfacing surgery and returned to singles action on the ATP Tour in August.

Victory in Antwerp in October gave Murray a much-needed confidence boost, but his year ended injured again as a groin strain put paid to his participation in the Davis Cup after just one match.

Also on rt.com Andy Murray breaks down in tears after claiming first ATP title since returning from surgery (VIDEO)

But with his hip problem now seemingly a thing of the past, Murray says he's optimistic ahead of the new tennis season in 2020.

"I know I'll be able to compete in major tournaments without having to worry about it," Murray told reporters.

"I've played three-set matches and some long ones recently, but the best of five is an extra hour, hour-and-a-half on top of that so I'll find out in Australia.

"At the beginning, you're thinking about it (hip) after every movement you make and that's not a good way to go into competing but now I'm not thinking about it when I'm playing."

Also on rt.com Murray set for Melbourne: Andy Murray to return to Grand Slam action at 2020 Australian Open

Prior to the Australian Open, Murray will also play in the inaugural ATP Cup tournament in Australia in a bid to give himself an early-season shakedown ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

"I was asked what would be success in Australia and I don't know how I'll perform," Murray added.

"I'm not expecting to win the tournament (Australian Open) but if I can play a five-set match and get through and have no ill effects on the hip ... that's success."