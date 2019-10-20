Andy Murray breaks down in tears after claiming first ATP title since returning from surgery (VIDEO)

British tennis ace Andy Murray beat Swiss star Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open to claim his first ATP title since returning from hip surgery.

The 32-year-old Scot, who made his singles return in August, dropped the first set 3-6 but battled back to take the following two sets with a twin score of 6-4.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was forced to put his tennis career on hold after undergoing a serious hip surgery in January, which some feared would end his playing days.

The European Open, which was played in Antwerp, Belgium, was just the seventh event for Murray who sat out a major part of the season.

"It means a lot, " a tearful Murray said afterwards. "The last few years have been extremely difficult.

"I didn't expect to be in this position at all. I'm happy, very happy," he added.