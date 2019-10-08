 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Murray set for Melbourne: Andy Murray to return to Grand Slam action at 2020 Australian Open

8 Oct, 2019 10:45
Scottish tennis ace Andy Murray will make his return to Grand Slam singles action at the 2020 Australian Open, tournament organizers have confirmed.

Murray's career looked to be in jeopardy after a hip injury saw him withdraw from top-level tennis.

But now, following career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January, the 32-year-old is set to make a comeback to the pinnacle of the sport.

The official Australian Open Twitter account confirmed Murray's participation in the tournament, tweeting: "Confirmed: @andy_murray will return to compete at the #AusOpen in 2020."

Murray marked his return to competitive tennis in June, where he won the men's doubles with Feliciano Lopez, and played doubles and mixed doubles tennis at Wimbledon, sharing the court with Serena Williams in a formidable mixed doubles team.

But he didn't make his singles return until August, where he took part in the Cincinnati Masters.

Murray is now looking to build himself up to mount a challenge in Melbourne in the New Year and, following a quarter-final exit in the China Open last week, he is looking to continue his improvement at this week's Shanghai Masters.

The Scot reached the final of the Melbourne Grand Slam five times between 2010 and 2016, but has yet to capture the title.

