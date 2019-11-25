‘I'm old, but tough’: 82-year-old grandma bodybuilder beats home intruder with table

A home intruder who intended to rob a house of an old woman in New York was sent to the hospital after the 82-year-old homeowner – a former bodybuilder – prevented the potential crime with the help of a table.

Willie Murphy was getting ready for bed when she heard a man pounding on her door and asking to call an ambulance. She called the police, however, refusing to let the stranger inside.

The man who reportedly became irate by her refusal broke through the door prompting the former award-winning bodybuilder to act.

Murphy reacted quickly, grabbing a nearby table and attacked the unwelcome guest.

“I took that table and I went to work on him,” she said.

“I'm alone and I'm old, but guess what? I'm tough.”

"I'm alone and I'm old, but guess what? I'm tough."Willie Murphy is 82. She's a powerlifter. When a 28-yr-old man tried to break into her house - she says she took him DOWN. pic.twitter.com/MFXyrG1um0 — Seth Palmer (@sethpalmer3) November 22, 2019

When the table broke she used a pile of household items, including a broom and shampoo, to defend herself from the intruder.

“And when he’s down. I’m jumping on him,” the woman said adding that the man had: “picked the wrong house to break into.”

Murphy said that the police officers who arrived afterwards were shocked by her fighting skills and wanted to take a selfie with her.

“The officers that came wanted to go on my front porch and take selfies with me,” she said.

The woman noted that she goes to the gym every week and can deadlift 225 pounds.