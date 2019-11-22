'Keep it short, minimum effort': Inter Milan boss Conte reveals his tactics talks extend to players' sex lives

Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that his tactical tips to players extend from the pitch to the bedroom, as he gives them advice on their sex lives to ensure they stay in top shape during the season.

Conte, 50, arrived at Inter in the summer and is seeking to help the San Siro outfit break the hegemony his former club Juventus have enjoyed for the past eight seasons in the Serie A.

In a bid to do that, the renowned tactician told L'Equipe that his positional advice extends all the way to players' sex lives, as he tries to ensure they stay as fresh as possible.

"During the season, sex must not last too long, we must do as little effort as possible. So stay under the partner," Conte told the French magazine when sharing advice he gives players.

"And preferably, [players will have sex] with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action," he added.

Conte has worked his magic in patches at Inter so far this season, with some exciting performances tainted by the disappointment of a Serie A defeat to Juventus and throwing away a 2-0 Champions League lead to lose at Borussia Dortmund.

Next up for Inter is a trip to Torino in the league on Saturday, before they travel to Slavia Praha in the Champions League in midweek.

Inter sit second in the Serie A table, just one point behind Juve in what seems destined to be a two-horse race.

Former Italy manager Conte will be hoping that his team have the staying power to maintain a major challenge come the climax of the season.