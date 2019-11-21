'I don't know him, but his dad was in Home Alone': Russian 'Slapping Champion' responds to Donald Trump Jr using video

Russia's 'Slapping Champion' Vasiliy 'Dumpling' Kamotskiy says he didn't know about Donald Trump Jr before US President Donald Trump's eldest son used his viral video to bash Democrats, but knows his dad was in Home Alone.

Kamotskiy shot to fame when a video went viral of him slapping a man unconcious on his was to winning the inaugural 'Male Slapping Championship' at the Siberian Power Show 2019 in Krasnoyarsk in March.

Trump Jr, who describes himself as 'General in the Meme Wars' used a video of Khamotskiy smashing through an opponent at the 'Faces of Stone' competition, with the words 'Trump 2020' superimposed over 'Dumpling', and 'Democrats' over his opponent.

"Sums it up perfectly," Trump Jr captioned the video, in reference to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into his father, and also his re-election campaign next year.

Russian YouTube show ‘Faces of Stone’ features contestants aiming to knock each other out with a single slap. In the video shared by Trump Jr, Khamotskiy demonstrates a perfectly still, stoney face taking a slap, before slapping his opponent to the ground.

RT Sport contacted the slapping supremo and learned that the 370-pound behemoth has never even heard of Trump Jr, but may have heard of his father, although through unusual means.

“Let them know what people are like in Russia! It’s good that I don’t know him, and he knows me!” Khamotskiy joked to RT Sport over Russian social media app VKontakte.

When further questioned about how such a famous name could be lost on him, Khamotskiy replied: “No I didn’t know him. I’ve heard of his father yes...he was in Home Alone.”

Donald Trump Sr played a cameo role in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’, a 1992 sequel to the highly popular film Home Alone in which Macauley Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister asks Trump directions to the lobby in Trump Tower in MidTown Manhattan.

"And also of course I know him as [US] president from TV," Khamostkiy admitted, before going on to say that he doesn't speak about politics.