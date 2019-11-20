'Conor's an idiot, we don't listen to idiots': Khabib reacts to McGregor's Moscow callout

UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov says that the latest tirade of insults from bitter Irish rival Conor McGregor does not bother him a single bit, as he simply has no time to "pay attention to idiots."

The seemingly never-ending war of words between Nurmagomedov and McGregor continues, with both fighters delivering insults whenever they are asked on the matter. Khabib's latest public appearance was no exception - even though it was hosted in a Moscow region school for kids aged from 6 to 12.

"Conor said he wants a rematch in Moscow. Do you want that fight?" asked one of the youngsters.

“Honestly I don’t think he wants that fight. How is that so? I beat him up for four rounds. I beat him and choked him and he tapped. It was a sign he didn’t want to be there, ‘let me go please’ and all that. And now he wants the rematch," Nurmagomedov replied.

"First of all he has to earn it. We’re in the fourth year since his last victory. It’s been three years and now we’re in the fourth. In order to fight for the title I had to win 10 fights in a row in the UFC. That’s not counting the 16 victories I had outside the UFC. In every fight I earned it not with my mouth but with my actions. That’s where we’re different - he talks about it, I just do it," he added.

“It’s nice for me, because even when I keep quiet and even when I don’t say anything people can weigh it up for themselves. ‘Hang on, this guy talks and this guy just acts’. Just talking is one thing, but when it comes to doing it, he’s completely different. So for me there are no kind of announcements or insults. He’s an idiot. We don’t pay attention to idiots,” concluded the Eagle of Dagestan.