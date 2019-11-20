Insta earner: Forbes reveals amount UFC champ Khabib rakes in from social media posts

Forbes Russia has released its annual list of the highest-paid Instagram stars who have converted their social media celebrity into real earnings through sponsorship posts, with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov making the top 10.

The list is topped by Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, while UFC lightweight ruler Nurmagomedov comes in at number seven as the best-paid Instagram stars.

Sobchak, who was also a presidential candidate in the 2018 elections, reportedly made $1.6 million through Instagram publications which were seen by her 6.8 million followers.

Undefeated Dagestani fighter Khabib has more than 18 million subscribers - making him his country's undisputed no.1 in terms of followers - but appears to be less focused on promoting goods and services on his page, bringing in an estimated $570,000 a year as he mixes sponsor-paid posts with pictures from his training sessions, meetings with friends and fellow fighters and occasional religious messages.

The UFC lightweight champ advertises energy drinks, vitamin supplements and a regional payment system. He also has a sponsorship contract with vehicle-maker Toyota, which often invites Khabib to its specially-organized events.