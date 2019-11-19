'Whenever you want': Messi’s response revealed after Cavani 'calls him out for fight' in fiery Argentina-Uruguay clash in Israel
Barcelona star Messi was willing to take up the offer, according to Ole, which reports that the Argentine captain replied “whenever you want."
In a clip being shared on social media, Messi can be seen cupping his hand over his mouth while speaking to Cavani, who offers nothing but a smile to the Argentine skipper.
Why is messi acting like cavani wouldn’t kick his ass in pic.twitter.com/LnQC32tMda— A. (@IconicCristiano) November 18, 2019
Their heated chat came after Cavani opened the scoring in the first half, putting Uruguay 1-0 up at the break, before Messi assisted Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero for the equalizer at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.
Cavani's strike partner Luis Suarez put Uruguay 2-1 up again but it was his Barcelona team-mate Messi who stepped up for his country to bury a stoppage time penalty and salvage a draw.
Uruguay defender Diego Godin appeared to try and calm Messi down during his remonstrations with Cavani, while their feud reportedly continued down the tunnel at half-time.
Tensions boiled over after Messi was heavily fouled by one of Cavani's team-mates in the first half.
"It was a classic, a match with lots of friction and strong tackles, as we have in South American football," Cavani said after the game.
"Both sides have done good things, we leave with a positive feeling and we try to play football. then it was already a classic, we live it like this."
It was the second time in a matter of days in which Messi appeared to act aggressively, as in Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil at the weekend he is thought to have told opposing manager Tite to “shut his mouth.”Also on rt.com 'He told me to shut my mouth': Lionel Messi and Brazil coach Tite exchange heated words during Argentina-Brazil clash
Messi scored the deciding goal during the Superclasico after 14 minutes and appeared to gesture to Tite to keep quiet, sparking complaints to the referee from the 58-year-old coach.
Tite said after the match that he told Messi to “shut up” as well, but also noted that the referee should have shown him a yellow card for an earlier incident.
"I don't want to answer anymore on it. You need a strong referee because he'll swallow you... It should have been a card, I was right to complain. And that was it," the Brazil boss said.