Mother of all insults: English comedian mocks Messi over bizarre tattoo likeness to his mom (VIDEO)

The Mighty Boosh actor Noel Fielding joked that a tattoo Barcelona star Lionel Messi has on his shoulder blade of his mother Celia bears an uncanny resemblance to that of himself, after it was shown on TV following a recent game.

Messi is a noted ink enthusiast and has covered swathes of his body in artwork, including a giant decoration on his famous left leg, but the sole tattoo on his back caught the eye of Fielding after footage of a shirtless Messi following Barcelona's 4-1 win against Celta Vigo was posted to social media.

From a distance, and in the right kind of light, the tattoo shows the visage of a long-haired figure which Fielding light-heartedly suggested was himself.

"I always knew Messi would get a tattoo of me on his back one day x," Fielding wrote.

I always knew Messi would get a tattoo of me on his back one day x https://t.co/gdTQ47Ejck — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) November 10, 2019

Perhaps he’s just a big fan of his teammate, the Mighty Busquets. — Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) November 10, 2019

Messi's tattoos also include dedications to his children. He has a inking on his calf representing that of his son, Thiago, while also immortalizing the birthdates of his two other sons Mateo and Circo on his right leg.

He also has another dedicated to his wife and childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo.

The footage shows Messi celebrating tying Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 34th La Liga hat-tricks as he is congratulated by teammates Sergio Busquets, Antoine Griezmann and others. The win took Barcelona ahead of Ronaldo's former side Real Madrid on goal difference to first position in the league.