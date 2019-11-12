Cris and make up: Juventus teammates ‘expect apology’ from Cristiano Ronaldo over substitution strop

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammates expect an apology from the Portuguese star for his strop after being substituted during the game against AC Milan at the weekend, according to reports in Italy.

Juve manager Maurizio Sarri hauled Ronaldo off in the 55th minute of the Serie A game in Turin, with the number seven heading straight down the tunnel.

It was the second time in two games Sarri had subbed Ronaldo, and the forward had reportedly departed Juve’s Allianz Stadium before the final whistle on Sunday.

Sarri played down any notion of row at the post-match press conference, claiming that Ronaldo had been suffering the effects of a nagging knee injury.

And while it is understood that Ronaldo will escape a fine over his tantrum, the club hierarchy - likely directors Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici – will warn him that any such incidents will not be tolerated in future, according to reports in Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The outlet also claims that Ronaldo’s Juve teammates expect an apology for him quitting the stadium early.

Juve and Milan were locked at 0-0 when Ronaldo was substituted for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine went on to score a superb winner to hand Juventus victory.

According to former Italy international Antonio Cassano, Ronaldo could find himself in deeper trouble for leaving the stadium early as doping control officers expect players to be available for testing after the match. Cassano said he was once warned he could face a two-year ban over a possible infringement.

Ronaldo himself issued a social media message after the game, writing:"Difficult game, important victory!"

A similar scenario unfolded in Russia on Wednesday night, when Ronaldo was substituted with the scores level at 1-1 during the second half of Juventus’ Champions League game against Lokomotiv Moscow.

On that occasion Juventus went on to snatch a 2-1 win thanks to an injury-time winner from Douglas Costa.

Ronaldo is next expected to be in action on duty for Portugal when they host Lithuania in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday, in a bid to secure automatic promotion from Group B. They currently lie in second place behind the already-qualified Ukraine, but one point ahead of Serbia in third.