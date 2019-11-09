ISU Grand Prix: Russian ‘Firebird’ Anna Shcherbakova steals the show and takes gold in China (VIDEO)

Russian quad-jumping sensation Anna Shcherbakova has set Chinese ice on fire, displaying yet another dominant performance at the ISU Grand Prix to claim her second straight victory at senior level.

The 15-year-old talent left her rivals with no chance after she flawlessly landed two quadruple lutz jumps in the beginning of her free program, scoring 32,95 points for the first two technical elements – practically half of the points collected by compatriot Elizaveta Tuktamysheva for the entire free routine.

Shcherbakova, who skated to Igor Stravinsky’s ‘Firebird’ ballet music, charmed the Chinese crowd with her mesmerizing routine during which she transformed her dress, changing its color from purple-blue to scarlet.

The quad-jumping prodigy posted the highest score of the day (226,04), beating silver medalist Satoko Miyahara of Japan by almost 15 points.

Shcherbakova has become the first skater to qualify for the Grand Prix final. Along with Cup of China, the skater also won the season-opening Skate America in Las Vegas.

Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion, delivered a solid performance on Sunday, nailing two trixels in her routine.

The 22-year-old showed the second best result in the free program, however, her error-riddled short program didn’t allow her to take silver, as she lost two points to Miyahara in overall standings.