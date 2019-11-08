 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Career criminal' jailed for 10 years for attempting to rob Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

8 Nov, 2019 18:42
The armed man who attempted to mug Arsenal football stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac has been jailed after admitting to stealing $250,000-worth of luxury watches from the Premier League stars.

Ashley Smith from Archway, North London, admitted attempted robbery after the incident in Hampstead in July. Another man, Jordan Northover, has also admitted involvement in the attempted robbery.

The pair were unsuccessful in their attempts, thanks to the actions of Kolasinac, who chased away the knife-wielding robbers, with CCTV footage of the incident subsequently going viral.

The original footage of the incident showed Bosnian international defender Kolasinac fighting the two men, who were wearing dark clothing and crash helmets. The pair had used a stolen moped to conduct the would-be robbery, but didn't bargain on the actions of the nerveless Arsenal star.

Eventually, Kolasinac fought off the robbers before Ozil drove away from the incident, while the robbers hurled stones at his car.

In a hearing at Harrow Crown Court in North West London, Smith was described by judge Ian Bourne QC as being a "career criminal" and a man who was already well-known to the local police.

He had previously been convicted of burglary offenses  in 2017 and was handed a 42-week sentence, but was out on conditional release when he attempted his robbery of the Arsenal stars.

After being found guilty, Smith was jailed for 10 years. Northover's sentencing has been deferred to a later date.

