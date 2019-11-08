'Cheer Dad' goes viral as Virginia parent supports his daughter's high-school cheerleading routine in a brilliant way (VIDEO)

The video of a Virginia father cheering and dancing from the bleachers during a US high school cheerleading routine has gone viral as "Cheer Dad" became an unlikely celebrity in the United States.

Hekili Holland was caught on camera by another parent, Scott Willard, as he danced and cheered on his daughter Mackenzi during her high school cheerleading routine.

Holland's dance of the York High School football team's fight song led him to appear on Good Morning America on Friday morning as he chatted about his unexpected internet stardom.

"The band plays and the girls perform it after every touchdown or score," he explained.

"I was trying to learn it by watching the cheerleaders. But Mackenzi finally taught me one day. I’ve always loved the atmosphere of high school and college football. The band, the excitement, everything. It's just another way to have fun and show support."

The original video of his animated support from the stands, featuring his own take on the cheerleading routine – including the high kicks – has attracted more than four million views on Facebook.

It's made Holland one of the feel-good high-school sports stories of the year, and he's absolutely fine with that.

"If this bring joy to folks then I'm happy to be that guy," he said.