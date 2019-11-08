BANNED! Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis says he's barred from KSI vs. Logan Paul boxing match

The boxing clash between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul is set to draw a packed crowd to the Staples Center on Saturday, but Dillon Danis won't be one of them after the Bellator fighter was reportedly barred from attending.

Danis, who has built a reputation on social media for trolling fellow fighters, has been sparring on Twitter with Paul's younger brother, Jake. And now, according to Las Vegas-based reporter Helen Yee, Danis has been banned from the event for being "high risk".

Sources tell me Dillon Danis was supposed to be at the KSI vs Logan Paul fight but is being banned from the arena labeled as a “high risk”. @dillondanis — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 8, 2019

Danis had previously mentioned that he would be in attendance at the event, while his promotional boss, Bellator president Scott Coker, also said that he would be at the event with his "business partner" Danis.

i will be ringside at the Logan Paul vs KSI fight on saturday night, @jakepaul act accordingly. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 5, 2019

But those plans, for Danis, at least, appear to have been scuppered, after news of his reported ban from the arena for the fight.

Danis tweeted, saying: "I made this Logan Paul fight relevant, how are you gonna ban me from entering the arena @EddieHearn?" and later shared a screengrab from his phone asking the promoter: "why am i being banned?"

i made this logan paul fight relevant, how are you gonna ban me from entering the arena @EddieHearn ? — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 8, 2019

At the time of writing, Hearn has not yet responded to the situation.

The fight itself is expected to be a commercial success following the huge interest in the first matchup between Paul and KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, which drew more than 1 million pay-per-view buys on YouTube.

The fight itself was contested under amateur rules and was adjudged a majority draw, with two judges scoring the bout 57-57 and one seeing it 58-57 in favor of KSI.

Now the pair will face off again, this time as professional boxers, in the headline bout of a DAZN card in the U.S. Remarkably, the co-main event will feature a WBO super middleweight title fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Marcelo Esteban Coceres, which will serve as a warm-up for the main event itself.