'Peace out fight game': Nate Diaz hints at retirement as he distances himself from Jorge Masvidal rematch

Just weeks after saying that he is 'never going to retire', Nate Diaz has issued a cryptic social media post which suggests that the veteran fighter might be considering walking away from the fight game.

After his failed attempt to capture the UFC's inaugural 'BMF' title in the UFC 244 headliner last weekend (and requiring 25 stitches on facial wounds which led to the doctor stoppage), Diaz has strongly hinted that he is considering stepping away from mixed martial arts.

Diaz was told by cageside medics prior to the beginning of the fourth round of his much-anticipated fight with Jorge Masvidal that the cuts were too severe and they were calling off the bout. Diaz, as one might expect, protested the decision.

It was revealed after the fight that Masvidal was ahead on all three of the scorecards at the time of the stoppage but nonetheless, Diaz appears unhappy at how the incident played out.

Writing on Instagram, Diaz said: "F**k a rematch this s**t was over before it started.

"I'm going on out on tour. Peace out fight game."

Whether or not this is an official retirement will require more clarity from the Stockton man but he has a history of extended absences from the cage, after sitting out for three years following his August 2016 defeat to Conor McGregor.

Any official retirement would be an unusual development for the notoriously competitive Californian who recently told ESPN that he would continue fighting for as long as he is physically able.

"I'll fight forever. I’m never going to retire, that’s for sure," he said.