 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Verona Ultras chief claims Balotelli ‘could never be totally Italian’ after striker threatens to walk off amid vile monkey chants

4 Nov, 2019 17:06
Get short URL
Verona Ultras chief claims Balotelli ‘could never be totally Italian’ after striker threatens to walk off amid vile monkey chants
Mario Balotelli © Global Look Press / Maurizio Borsari
The head of the Verona’s Ultras has said Brescia striker Mario Balotelli would never “be totally Italian” despite being born in the country, having Italian citizenship and playing for the national team.

The 29-year-old striker threatened to leave the pitch on Sunday during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona after being targeted by racist chants from the stands.

READ MORE: English striker Ivan Toney asks fans to change below-the-belt chant 'so all of the young supporters can join in too'

The forward picked up the ball and kicked it in the direction of the stands before walking off the field in the 54th minute. He was eventually persuaded by teammates and opposition players to continue, scoring towards the end of the game as his team lost 2-1.

Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian migrants, staged a protest against the racial abuse from the fans, with later video footage picking up monkey chants being directed at him. 

After the incident, the leader of Hellas Verona's Ultras stated that they don’t view the player as an Italian despite his Italian passport and 36 appearances for the national team.

"Balotelli is Italian because he has Italian citizenship but he will never be able to be totally Italian," Luca Castellini said.

We have a n***o in our team and he scored yesterday and all of Verona applauded," he replied when asked about whether their chants were racist, referring to Hellas’ 18-year-old forward Eddie Salced.

Hellas Verona president Maurizio Sett also denied there had been any racism directed at Balotelli, saying: “The Verona fans are special and they have a sympathetic way of joking with people. But racism doesn't exist. And if it exists we would be the first to denounce it…We have a lot of players of colour so we denounce racism. Let me repeat: today nothing happened on the pitch.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies