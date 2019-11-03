 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pull the other Ron! Cristiano Ronaldo scoffs at laughable attempt to get him sent off during Turin derby (VIDEO)

3 Nov, 2019 15:47
AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo had little time for Armando Izzo’s playacting after the Torino defender made what appeared to be an attempt to get the Juventus forward sent off during their Serie A derby clash.

The pair came together in the Torino box during Juve’s 1-0 win on Saturday, with Ronaldo brushing his elbow against Izzo.

That was the cue for the defender to go down in apparent agony, writhing around on the ground as Ronaldo looked on disdainfully.

Izzo, 27, eventually got to his feet and gestured to the referee to issue Ronaldo with a card over the incident, although the official unsurprisingly declined.

The incident spawned a meme frenzy on social media, where many praised Izzo's acting skills.

Maurizio Sarri’s Juve team were 1-0 winners at the Olimpico di Torino thanks to a second-half goal from Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt which sent his team back to the top of the table, one point ahead of Inter Milan.    

