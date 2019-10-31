'Like father, like son': Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. lives up to family name with outrageous goalscoring tally for Juventus Under-9s

The apple doesn't fall very far from the tree in the Ronaldo household as the Juventus ace's son has posted a goalscoring record for the team's underage side which would be the envy of even his record-breaking father.

Cristiano Jr. joined up with the Juventus youth side shortly after his father's big money move to Turin from Real Madrid last year and the nine-year-old has already begun to show that he is his father's son with a remarkable record in front of goal for the young team.

According to Football Talent Scout on Twitter, Ronaldo Jr. has scored an incredible 58 goals from just 28 games for the Juventus Under-9s, as well as contributing a further 18 assists - including scoring four goals on his first appearance for the club last year.

There remains a long way to go to determine if Cristiano Jr. can progress to senior football but if he has one-tenth of the talent that his father has, he can most likely look forward to a very solid career in the professional game.

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior for Juventus U-9:



✅28 games

⚽️58 goals

🅰️18 assists



Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/P8wINLpwXR — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) October 30, 2019

In fact, there is already a little bit of professional rivalry in the Ronaldo homestead with the younger Ronaldo already claiming that he is going to be a better player than his five-time Ballon d'Or winning father.

"I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better (than me), but I think it's difficult," Ronaldo Sr. said to DAZN last year.

"I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me."

However, he was also keen to show his son the work that he put in to reach the top of global football and this included bringing the youngster to the area that he grew up in which was a far cry from the life of luxury that Ronaldo Jr. was born into.

"When he saw my place, he could not believe that I had lived there," Ronaldo said to TV1.

"He asked me: 'But have you really been here?' Now it's all easy, the houses, the car and everything.But to become a great footballer you can't think that everything falls from the sky."