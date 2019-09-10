Cristiano Ronaldo pockets nearly THREE TIMES MORE than any other Serie A player, report shows

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bumper pay packet at Juventus means he earns almost THREE TIMES as much as any other Serie A player, as Italy’s big-money earners and spenders were laid out in a new report.

Portugal megastar Ronaldo, 34, takes home a whopping €31 million ($34 million) annually, according to figures published by Gazzetta dello Sport.

That puts the forward well ahead of the league’s next-highest earner, 20-year-old Juventus teammate Matthijs de Ligt – who reportedly nets €8 million annually with €4 million in add-ons.

Third on the list is another Serie A new boy, Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, who takes home a cool €7.5 million.

The list by the news outlet reveals that Juventus – who sealed an eighth straight Serie A title last season – are the league’s biggest spenders with an annual €294 million gross wage bill.

That is way ahead of second-placed Inter on €139 million and Roma on €125 million.

Ronaldo joined the Turin giants from Real Madrid on a four-year, €100 million deal in the summer of 2018, bagging 28 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions in his debut season.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly set the number 7 a record target of 40 Serie A goals this campaign, as the team seek to retain their domestic title but perhaps more importantly aim to end a more than 20-year drought as champions of Europe.

While Juve’s outlay for Ronaldo is head and shoulders above anyone else in the league, so is the Portugal star’s marketing appeal.

Reports this week highlighted that Juventus’ number of social media followers has rocketed almost 70 percent since he joined the club, while shirt sponsors Jeep are also said to be willing to treble their deal from €16 million to €50 million a season.

Kit-makers adidas have also reportedly upped their yearly deal to a similar amount with the club.

Ronaldo was second on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid athletes this year, with estimated total annual earnings of $109 million – putting him behind great rival Lionel Messi, who picks up $127 million.

But while Ronaldo doesn’t come cheap, given the marketing returns he brings he seems well worth the money for Juventus so far.