Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona can’t buy Champions League success

Cristiano Ronaldo says money can't buy you success, citing big-spending Barcelona's Champions League travails in recent seasons as an example.

Juventus star Ronaldo, who according to Forbes has current annual earnings of $109 million (€96.4 million), admitted that there’s a lot more to winning the Champions League than splashing the cash.

“Take Barcelona as an example, they've spent so much money in the last five years but haven't won the Champions League. It's not how it works,” Ronaldo explained in an interview with Spanish national daily MARCA, after picking up the outlet's coveted Legend award.

“It all depends upon many factors: the draw, the groups, the moments, the injuries, the luck,” the five-time Champions League winner added.

Ronaldo, 34, is preparing for his second season in Italy since making the switch to Turin from Madrid, and vowed that Juve's 23-year wait for glory in Europe's top club competition would not last much longer.

“Juve are going to win [the Champions League], if not this year, I hope it will be the next or in two years.

“And it will be because of our work ethic and because of the way the club is being set up. They have all of the ingredients to win it."

In a candid interview, Cristiano also admitted "I miss Madrid more than Manchester," explaining that this had more to do with his children growing up there than for footballing reasons.

He also intriguingly added he “hoped to return to Madrid soon,” no doubt fuelling speculation that he will one day head back to the club where he spent nine years of his life and became their all-time top scorer.