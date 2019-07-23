WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps on Chinese police officer as fan invades Juve training

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to take liberties when he jumped onto a Chinese policeman at a Juventus training session as officers rushed to deal with a fan who had charged onto the pitch.

The local interrupted Juve's session at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium, where they are preparing to face Italian rivals Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The excited supporter was quickly chased down by officers wielding batons as Juventus players watched on.

Ronaldo then jokingly jumped on top of one of a blue-shirted officer, who turned with a quizzical look before waving the footballer away.

Invasione di campo durante l'allenamento della Juventus in Cina 🇨🇳



La reazione di Ronaldo è... 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1j0Js4lqw — Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) July 23, 2019

During Juve’s last game against Tottenham in Singapore on Sunday, a young pitch invader got the chance to sit with Ronaldo on the bench before he was led away.

A Cristiano Ronaldo fan got a high five from his hero 🖐 pic.twitter.com/C8nyIYohvX — ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2019

After leaving China, Juventus will fly to Stockholm where they will meet Atletico Madrid in a friendly.

Ronaldo, 34, is preparing for his second season with the Serie A giants, having helped them to an eighth successive Scudetto last term.

READ MORE: 'Agent Ronaldo': Juve fans praise Cristiano for his part in deal for teenage sensation De Ligt

On Monday, it was announced that the criminal investigation into claims the Portuguese star raped US woman Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 had been dropped.

Mayorga still has a federal civil case ongoing against the footballer, who has firmly denied the allegations.