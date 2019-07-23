 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps on Chinese police officer as fan invades Juve training

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:09
© Getty Images / Fred Lee
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to take liberties when he jumped onto a Chinese policeman at a Juventus training session as officers rushed to deal with a fan who had charged onto the pitch.

The local interrupted Juve's session at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium, where they are preparing to face Italian rivals Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

The excited supporter was quickly chased down by officers wielding batons as Juventus players watched on.

Ronaldo then jokingly jumped on top of one of a blue-shirted officer, who turned with a quizzical look before waving the footballer away.

During Juve’s last game against Tottenham in Singapore on Sunday, a young pitch invader got the chance to sit with Ronaldo on the bench before he was led away.

After leaving China, Juventus will fly to Stockholm where they will meet Atletico Madrid in a friendly.

Ronaldo, 34, is preparing for his second season with the Serie A giants, having helped them to an eighth successive Scudetto last term.  

READ MORE: 'Agent Ronaldo': Juve fans praise Cristiano for his part in deal for teenage sensation De Ligt

On Monday, it was announced that the criminal investigation into claims the Portuguese star raped US woman Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 had been dropped.

Mayorga still has a federal civil case ongoing against the footballer, who has firmly denied the allegations.

