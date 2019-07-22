Ronaldo rape charges dropped

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face sexual assault charges as the alleged victim’s claims could not “be proven beyond reasonable doubt,” according to US prosecutors.

Ronaldo was served with court papers regarding the alleged rape of American woman Kathryn Mayorga last month. The footballer denied the allegations and his legal team later said they were willing to reach an out-of-court settlement with Mayorga and resolve the matter through a mediator.

Mayorga, who claims she was raped by the Juventus player in 2009, accepted a hush-money payment of $375,000 from him a year later, but sought to have the case reopened in 2018, with her lawyer claiming she was inspired to speak out again by the #MeToo movement.

However, prosecutors said on Monday they could not substantiate Mayorga’s claims, and therefore “no charges will be forthcoming.”

