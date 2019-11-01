UFC 244: Watch Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz weigh in ahead of their "BMF" title fight in New York (VIDEO)

Watch live with RT Sport as the stars of UFC 244 take to the scale ahead of a huge night of fights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event features a main event for the specially-created "BMF" title as welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz face off, while there is a battle for supremacy among UFC middleweight contenders as former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum welcomes former welterweight title challenger Darren Till to the UFC's 185-pound division.

Also on the card is a titanic heavyweight clash, as "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis takes on Bulgarian veteran Blagoy Ivanov, while welterweight strikers collide as former two-time title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson takes on in-form Brazilian finisher Vicente Luque.

But, before the fighters do battle inside the octagon, they have to win the fight before the fight, as they step on the scale and make weight ahead of their respective matchups.

