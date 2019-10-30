'Messi took his soul away': Barcelona ace Lionel Messi unleashes outrageous La Liga nutmeg against Valladolid (VIDEO)

Oscar Plano couldn't hide his humiliation at being the latest La Liga victim of a Lionel Messi nutmeg during Real Madrid's thrashing of Real Valladolid on Tuesday evening, and social media revelled in his misfortune.

Messi has issued hundreds of nutmegs – the act of playing a ball between a defender's legs – throughout his storied history at the Camp Nou, but perhaps none of the defenders he flummoxed displayed quite the same reaction as Valladolid's Plano.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who scored two goals in the game, looked back to his imperious best and was clearly emptying his box of tricks throughout, particularly when he found Plano in his crosshairs.

Plano wasn't the first victim of Messi's act of exuberance on the pitch, and he certainly won't be the last, but perhaps no man has displayed quite the same look of humiliation as the 28-year-old Spaniard.

That nutmeg from Messi was so incredible dirty man. He is literally ending Real Valladolid all on his own. pic.twitter.com/8y9QrpFOsK — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 29, 2019

Messi took his soul away with that nutmeg 😵 pic.twitter.com/rBLFJm6IRG — Prime Foootball (@PFoootball) October 30, 2019

I see no shame in being nutmegged by Lionel Messi... It would be an honour. Something to tell the Grandchildren. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) October 29, 2019

Messi is having one of those game, unfortunately for Valladolid! He just made 80,000 people gasp at the same time in the stadium with a nutmeg in his own defensive third on Oscar Plano. Plano will probably show his grandkids in 20 yrs time 😂 — Terry Gibson (@TerryGibson88) October 29, 2019

Messi endured a difficult start to his La Liga season as injuries impacted his ability to play consistently, but with those ailments now apparently behind him it seems as though the Argentine magician is getting back to his best.

Messi scored twice in the win against Valladolid – including the 50th free-kick goal of his career – and also provided a stunning through ball for an Arturo Vidal strike. The win takes Barcelona back to the top of La Liga, two points clear of this season's surprise package Granada.