Messi: ‘I wouldn’t change Barcelona success for World Cup win’

Lionel Messi says he would not change anything in his career despite his huge success with club team Barcelona not being replicated on the international stage with Argentina.

Messi, 32, has won a mammoth haul of titles with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga crowns, four Champions League titles, three FIFA World Club Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

But despite early success with Argentina in winning the U20 World Cup in 2005 and an Olympic gold medal in 2008, major glory has eluded Messi with the senior Argentine team.

He lost in the World Cup final against Germany in 2014, and has also suffered defeat in three Copa America finals.

Also on rt.com Whether it’s fair or not, Messi is forever stuck in Maradona’s shadow

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner says he would not change anything about how his career has played out after he joined Barca at the age of 13.

"I would have loved to be world champion, but I don't think I would change anything I have had in my career to achieve it," the Barca skipper told TyC Sports.

"I have what I have, what God has given me. It is something."

He added: “My career has been much greater than I could ever have imagined.”

Messi recently returned to action after an injury-hit start to the season, and was on target as Barcelona beat Slavia Praha in the Champions League in mid-week.

Earlier this month he picked up a sixth Golden Shoe award as Europe’s top goalscorer last season, while he was also crowned Best Men’s Player at the recent FIFA Best awards.

Also on rt.com The Golden Shoe: Watch Lionel Messi receive his SIXTH annual top goalscorer award at Barcelona ceremony

He is also among the frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or accolade, set to be announced in December.

But time is running out for Messi to change the absence of major success with Argentina, with next year's Copa America in Colombia and Argentina possibly providing one opportunity, before what will likely be his last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Messi has made 136 appearances for his country, scoring 68 times.