The Golden Shoe: Watch Lionel Messi receive his SIXTH annual top goalscorer award at Barcelona ceremony

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's goalscoring exploits for the Calatan club have seen him earn the Golden Shoe, with the Argentinian hero topping the scoring charts across Europe's major football leagues to earn his sixth award.

The award, presented by the European Sports Media, is known as the "Bota de Oro", and is awarded to the player who has scored the most goals across Europe's top leagues.

This year marks Messi's sixth Golden Shoe award, and his third award in the last three years. His sixth Golden Shoe also takes him two ahead of his longtime rival, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

