History maker: Lionel Messi sets new mark by scoring in UEFA Champions League for 15th straight year (VIDEO)
Messi's close-range strike meant that the Argentine hitman stood alone as the only player in Champions League history to register a goal in the competition for 15 successive seasons.
It added to Messi's long list of personal accolades as the Barcelona star fired his side into the lead inside the opening three minutes of the match in the Czech Republic.
Messi was congratulated for his crisp first-time finish as his teammates mobbed him after the goal, with the players perhaps aware of the landmark nature of the goal.
In addition, Messi's strike equaled rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring against 33 different opponents in the competition.