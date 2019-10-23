 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
History maker: Lionel Messi sets new mark by scoring in UEFA Champions League for 15th straight year (VIDEO)

23 Oct, 2019 19:48
© AFP / Joe Klamar
Barcelona football superstar Lionel Messi has made UEFA Champions League history by becoming the first player to score in the competition in each of the last 15 seasons.

Messi's close-range strike meant that the Argentine hitman stood alone as the only player in Champions League history to register a goal in the competition for 15 successive seasons. 

It added to Messi's long list of personal accolades as the Barcelona star fired his side into the lead inside the opening three minutes of the match in the Czech Republic.

Messi was congratulated for his crisp first-time finish as his teammates mobbed him after the goal, with the players perhaps aware of the landmark nature of the goal. 

In addition, Messi's strike equaled rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring against 33 different opponents in the competition.

