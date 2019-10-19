Watch the goals as Griezmann, Messi & Suarez all get on scoresheet for Barcelona for first time (VIDEO)

Barcelona’s vaunted attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann all registered on the scoresheet in the same game for the first time on Saturday as the Catalan giants eased to a 3-0 win at Eibar.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 13th minute as he broke free before slotting the ball low past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic – the Frenchman’s fourth La Liga goal since his big-money move from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Skipper Messi then doubled Barca’s lead from six yards out on 58 minutes – his second goal of the campaign so far – while Suarez made it three eight minutes later as Messi unselfishly squared the ball for the Uruguayan while one-on-one with the ‘keeper.

Suarez moved his La Liga tally to five for the season, as Ernesto Valverde’s team went top of La Liga – at least temporarily – moving onto 19 points, one ahead of Real Madrid but having played one game more. Zinedine Zidane’s team are away at Mallorca later on Saturday.

Blaugrana fans will be hoping that, after an injury-hit start to the season for Messi and stuttering form from the team, the Messi-Suarez-Griezmann axis will start to fire on all cylinders, potentially matching the heights of the fabled 'MSN' partnership that the Argentine and Uruguayan formed with Brazilian ace Neymar when he was at the club.

Griezmann, Messi and Suarez all score in the same game for Barcelona for the first time 💥 (@brfootball) pic.twitter.com/tG815hf8Gn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2019

The win also capped a turbulent week which saw the postponement of October’s planned El Clasico fixture against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp, due to political unrest in Barcelona.

Both clubs have suggested a rescheduled date of December 18, which is subject to the approval of Spanish football federation officials.