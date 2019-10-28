Heavyweight help: World boxing champ Ruiz helps push-start car for stranded motorist (VIDEO)

Andy Ruiz Jr may well be used to life in the fast lane since defeating Anthony Joshua earlier this year, but that certainly wasn't the case recently when he offered to help push-start a stranger's car which had broken down.

Ruiz was driving his Lamborghini Urus supercar when he noticed an elderly driver having trouble with his Land Rover, which prompted the world heavyweight champion to get out of his $210,000 car and offer his significant muscle as roadside assistance.

The incident was captured on film by a childhood friend of Ruiz, Alexander Martinez, who later said that the driver of the white Land Rover had no idea that the man helping start his car was the IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion.

"I was driving [Ruiz’s] car and he said, 'Pull over' because there was this old man stuck on the road," Martinez explained. "Andy noticed he was trying to push the car himself and we pulled over and he got out with Anthony Garnica, a fellow fighter.

"They pushed the car and got back in. The guy had no idea who he [Ruiz] was which was cool."

This isn't Ruiz's sole good deed this month as he was recently pictured helping fix another stranger's fence outside of her home after it had collapsed in Imperial, California.

Ruiz will defend his world titles against the man he won them from, Joshua, is six weeks time in Saudi Arabia - nearly six months since the unheralded underdog shocked the Brit with a seventh-round TKO win.