World boxing champ Errol Spence Jr was ‘intoxicated’ during high-speed horror crash

World welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr, who miraculously survived a horror high-speed crash last week, was reportedly intoxicated while driving his Ferrari.

The 29-year-old boxer has been released from hospital and is now facing DWI (driving while intoxicated) charges brought by police investigating the car crash.

READ MORE: World champion boxer Errol Spence ‘awake and responding’ after horror Ferrari smash

"Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges," a Dallas police spokesman said. "As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single-car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, no reason to get a warrant to pull the [black box] of the vehicle."

The American world welterweight champion was driving in Dallas last week when his car flipped at high speed, rolling several times down the street.

Also on rt.com Footage shows world boxing champ Errol Spence Jr flip Ferrari in high-speed horror crash that left him in ‘serious condition’

Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt, managed to avoid any serious injuries except for facial lacerations and broken teeth, despite being flung from the vehicle.

The boxer might face up to 180 days in jail if convicted of the DWI charge.The accident came less than two weeks after Spence’s biggest win of his career, when he beat Shawn Porter to win WBC world welterweight title.