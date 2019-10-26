‘Disgraceful’: Swansea condemn sick boarding passes mocking Emiliano Sala plane death ahead of Cardiff derby

Welsh football club Swansea City have strongly condemned “disgraceful” images of fake boarding pass appearing to mock the death of Argentine football player Emiliano Sala ahead of Sunday’s derby with Cardiff.

Images of printed boarding passes containing Sala’s name have been widely circulating on social media, causing an outrage among sports fans.

The mock-up passes detail a flight which was attributed to ‘Swansea City airlines’ and had a number listed as "D3ad," mentioning Nantes as a departure city.

"Swansea City is aware of the disgraceful image currently circulating on social media ahead of Sunday's South Wales derby in relation to the sad death of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala,” the club said in a statement.

Swansea City fans print vile Emiliano Sala boarding passes ahead of derby with Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ZkQONZMhVH — Vera Mart (@veraamartini) October 25, 2019

"We are working closely with South Wales Police who will be conducting an investigation to identify the initial source. The image is shameful and does not represent this football club or our supporters in any way.”

Argentine footballer Sala died aged 28 in a plane crash in January of this year while he was flying to Cardiff after sealing £15 million move from French club Nantes.

His body was recovered in February from the English Channel and later sent to Argentina where the footballer was buried.