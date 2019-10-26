‘The fight is ON!’ Diaz cleared for ‘BMF’ title bout after USADA rules he DID NOT commit doping violation

Nate Diaz has been fully cleared to face Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s ‘Baddest Mother F*cker’ title fight at UFC 244 on November 2 after US anti-doping authorities ruled that Diaz had not committed a rules violation.

The bout was thrown into question earlier this week when Diaz stated on social media that he would not be fighting after testing positive for elevated levels of a banned substance caused by a contaminated supplement.

But the US Anti-doping Agency (USADA) has ruled that the 34-year-old Californian did not commit any violation despite an abnormal finding of Ligandrol – which stimulates muscle growth – in a test from October.

USADA said the substance came from an organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin supplement Diaz had taken, ESPN reports.

“The fight is ON!!!” UFC chief Dana White tweeted on Friday."I 100 percent knew Nate wasn't taking anything to cheat."

Diaz has yet to respond to the news he has been fully cleared, but in his original message he had vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating: “I only take Whole Foods or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat.”

Even though he was not suspended, Diaz had vowed not to fight until the case was cleared up, and had seen support from fellow fighters for a man known as one of the most authentic in the game.

That included from his opponent for UFC 244, Masvidal, who tweeted: “You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me s**t!”

Two of the most popular fighters in the sport, Diaz and Masvidal face off at Madison Square Garden in a welterweight bout for the inaugural BMF belt, which was born from a phrase coined by Diaz during his post-fight press conference after his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. He said he was fighting for “The Baddest Mother F****r In The Game” belt.

No such belt existed, but when the UFC booked his bout with Masvidal, Dana White decided to commission a “BMF” belt to be made, which has reportedly cost $50,000 to make and was set to be presented to the winner by former WWE superstar and movie megastar Dwayne Johnson, AKA “The Rock”.

Diaz, 34, returned to the octagon in August after a two-year hiatus, defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 as 'the Stockton Slapper' claimed his 20th professional MMA win.

Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, 34, is on a sensational streak that has seen him beat the highly rated Darren Till in London before knocking out Ben Askren in a record 5 seconds at UFC 239 in July.