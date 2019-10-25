 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘A parent-child relationship’: Turkish coach explains why he smacks under-performing young footballers (VIDEO)

25 Oct, 2019 19:08
Get short URL
‘A parent-child relationship’: Turkish coach explains why he smacks under-performing young footballers (VIDEO)
© Screenshot from Instagram
The head coach of Turkish youth team Kayseri Meysuspor, Halit Kurt, has insisted that beating players is a normal practice in football, explaining that such an approach gives them extra motivation to win matches.

Kurt became embroiled in a huge row after a video of him smacking young club players in the face was posted on social media, triggering a public outcry in Turkey.

READ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says leaving LA Galaxy will make MLS irrelevant: 'If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is' (VIDEO)

I will kill you! What a disgrace!” the hot-tempered coach is heard shouting at the players in the footage, giving a slap in the face to each of them.

The incident reportedly took place during the 2016-2017 season, when Kayseri Meysuspor took part in a local football event and were trailing 1-3 at the end of the first half.

After the video was widely shared on social media, Kurt commented on his extraodinary behaviour, stressing that this “method” of bringing up champions had been widely used not only in Turkey but all over the world.

“Not only do I use this method” the coach said: “It was widely used by previous generations. All of us know that Alex Ferguson slapped David Beckham. [Famous football manager] Fatih Terim is also said to beat players from time to time.”

The coach underlined that the team’s internal affairs should not be in the public domain, comparing them with the sacred privacy of a married couple.

I love my players. We have a parent-child relationship. As for the video that was shared I should say that the events in a locker room should not become the property of the public, as with a married couple’s actions in a bedroom,” Kurt added.

It remains unknown what, if any, sanctions will be imposed on the coach after Kayseri Amateur Sports Clubs Federation opened disciplinary proceeding against him.
Kurt has not yet been fired and continues to coach children in Kayseri Meysuspor.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies