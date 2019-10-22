Seventh heaven: European Champions Liverpool dominate Ballon d'Or shortlist

No less than seven members of Jurgen Klopp's Champions League conquering squad have made the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d'Or after the names in the hunt for football's top individual honor were released on Monday.

All of the members of Liverpool's three-pronged forward line, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, are included among the nominees, as are defensive stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum complete the rest of the Merseyside contingent.

The dominance that Klopp's side have enjoyed in both the European and domestic scene is reflected in them leading the way in the list of nominees.

Liverpool have hit the ground running once again this season, dropping just two points from their opening nine Premier League fixtures so far this season. Their only defeat so far this campaign came in the Champions League away to Napoli.

Overall, 15 players from the English top division are included on the list with five from Manchester City - Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Keving de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva - while Spurs' Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also included.

The list also features Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have both won the honor on five separate occasions. Last year's winner Luka Modric didn't make the cut this year. Several La Liga players are included on the list, but worryingly for Spanish football fans, not a single Spaniard is among the shortlist with just Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga included in a 10-man shortlist for the Yashin Trophy for Best Goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are among the nominees for the women's iteration fo the prize while the nominees for the Kopa Trophy for the best young player includes the likes of Dortmund's English winger Jadon Sancho and Atletico Madrid's big-money teenager Joao Felix.

The winners will be announced on December 2 in Paris.