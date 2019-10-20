Liverpool snatch late draw at Manchester Utd but Klopp's men see record bid end

Liverpool salvaged a late draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford as Adam Lallana's 85th minute goal canceled out Marcus Rashford's opener but the visitors' bid for a record run of victories came to an end.

United took the lead thanks to a first-half goal from Marcus Rashford, who turned home a cross from the right from summer signing Daniel James.

Liverpool claimed there had been a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi in the build-up, but VAR deemed otherwise, while the Reds then had a Sadio Mane goal disallowed after he was adjudged by VAR to have handled the ball when bringing it down before scoring.

Jurgen Klopp’s team failed to show any sign of the form that saw them start the season with eight wins from eight, but salvaged a point thanks to substitute Lallana, who turned in an Andy Robertson cross from the left with five minutes left of the 90.

The draw maintained Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, but their first dropped points of the campaign meant they could not equal Manchester City’s record run of 18 Premier League wins in a row.

For Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a victory over the club’s most bitter rivals seemed tantalisingly close after what had been United’s worst start to a league campaign in 30 years, although his team peformed far better than many had predicted ahead of the game.

