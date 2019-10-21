McGregor heads to Moscow: What can we expect from 'The Notorious' in Russia?

Personal appearances from Conor McGregor will always generate headlines, but what exactly can we expect from The Notorious when he pays a visit to the homeland of arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov later this week?

McGregor is due to speak with the media on Thursday October 24 in Moscow as part his ambassadorship with sports betting company Parimatch. He is expected to outline his future plans and give an update as to the status of his current level of training, but knowing the silver-tongued Irishman, it seems certain that a few additional topics will be broached - but what can you expect to hear?

MCGREGOR'S OCTAGON RETURN

The former UFC 'champ champ' has been absent from the octagon he once ruled since suffering a fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year, and speculation continues as to the identity of his next opponent. McGregor has vocally campaigned for a rematch with UFC champ Nurmagomedov, but with the Russian almost certain to face Tony Ferguson in his next title defense, that leaves McGregor with an open slot on his calendar.

Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone, Justin Gaethje and Frankie Edgar are the names most often speculated, but with McGregor's return expected in January next year, the Irishman is bound to be pushed for more clarity on this matter.

HIS THOUGHTS ON KHABIB

It is incomprehensible that McGregor will not be asked about the current UFC lightweight champion by the Russian media in attendance, particularly given the fact that their longstanding feud has once again reared its head on social media. UFC boss Dana White recently iterated that the Russian, and not McGregor, is now the main man in the UFC - something which clearly irked the Irishman.

The content of his response to the first question about Nurmagomedov will be telling, but you can safely wager that McGregor won't be overly-kind in his words about the undefeated Dagestani.

'PROPER NO. TWELVE' WILL GET PLUGGED - A LOT

McGregor's brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve, has made its debut in the Russian market, so the famously brand-aware McGregor will almost certainly take every opportunity to sing its praises.

Russia 🇷🇺 @ProperWhiskey has landed!!!

McGregor's business empire continues to expand, with the partnership with Parimatch further evidence of this, but his pride and joy has long been the whiskey which bears the name of the Dublin suburb he grew up in. Expect plenty of plugs for his brand when McGregor meets the media in a land better known for its love of vodka.

STATING THE CASE THAT HE'S STILL 'THE MAN'

The nature of McGregor's defeat to Nurmagomedov last year is still a source of constant derision. The heated nature of their feud was always going to magnify the result of their fight, but with the Russian fighter successfully coaxing a tap from McGregor, there is a case to made for him having usurped the UFC's cash cow in the popularity stakes.

While that loss still smarts for McGregor, it would be naive to suggest that his status as a top commodity in the fight game has been affected too greatly. He will still be a massive box office draw in the UFC when he returns, regardless of the impact that Nurmagomedov has made in the last 12 months. And you can expect to hear all about this on Thursday.

WHO IS PUTIN'S FAVORITE FIGHTER?

Nurmagomedov and his father, Abdulmanap, were both recently granted an audience again with Russian President Vladimir Putin following Khabib's title victory against Dustin Poirier last month, but McGregor was afforded the same opportunity when he met Putin at last summer's World Cup Final.

The two posed for a photograph following the game, something which supposedly irked members of Nurmagomedov's entourage. But with the Kremlin having publicly backed the UFC lightweight champion, McGregor could well be asked his thoughts on his one-time photo buddy.