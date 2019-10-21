Conor McGregor to hold Moscow press conference on Thursday, ‘could make announcement on octagon return’

Former two-weight UFC champ Conor McGregor will hold a press conference in the Russian homeland of his nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov on Thursday, when he could announce news of an octagon return, according to event organizers.

As RT Sport reported on Sunday, McGregor will visit Moscow just days after his bitter feud with UFC lightweight ruler reignited on social media.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor ‘set for Moscow visit’ after Khabib feud reignites

The Notorious will hold his first ever press conference on Russian soil in Moscow on Thursday, October 24, at an event organized by bookmakers Parimatch, with whom McGregor works as a brand ambassador.

“McGregor will meet with journalists on 24 October. It’s the first such event with McGregor’s participation in Russia,” the company said.

Also on rt.com Conor McGregor fumes after UFC boss Dana White says ‘Khabib’s the man now’

Organizers added that the Irishman will discuss his future plans for Russia, offer an update on his current training and physical shape, and will “possibly make an announcement about an imminent return to the octagon.”

McGregor is also likely to plug his ‘Proper No. Twelve’ brand of whiskey, which he recently launched in Russia.

But the most fervent interest from MMA fans and the attendant media will surround the possibility of McGregor’s octagon return, and the potential of a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

The pair have continued to feud since Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in their blockbuster Las Vegas showdown 12 months ago, which was the last time the Dubliner set foot in the octagon.

Nurmagomedov, 31, has since defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, and is next widely tipped to meet longtime challenger Tony Ferguson in March or April.

Also on rt.com UFC chief Dana White gives update on Khabib v Ferguson fight as lightweight champ ‘prepares for war’

In contrast, McGregor’s plans for a return to action have stalled, with numerous touted opponents coming and going. The Irish former ‘champ champ’ has angled for a re-run with Nurmagomedov, imploring UFC chiefs to “book my rematch for Moscow” after the Russian defeated Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Most recently, UFC boss Dana White stifled talk of a potential fight with featherweight contender Frankie Edgar, instead stating that McGregor, 31, could face the winner of the Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal ‘BMF’ showdown, or meet lightweight rivals Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone or Justin Gaethje.

The UFC chief also drew a furious response from McGregor when he stated he was "not the man anymore," leading to the Irishman's vicious social media back-and-forth with Nurmagomedov, who branded him "an alcoholic" and "a rapist."

Also on rt.com Khabib brands McGregor 'alcoholic' & 'rapist,' Irishman labels UFC champ 'a p*ssy' in ugly war of words

Nurmagomedov has not fully dismissed the prospect of facing McGregor again at some point, potentially in Russia, acknowledging that it would draw a record-breaking crowd.

The Russian’s father and trainer, Abdulmanap, has also said several times that “Moscow is waiting,” should McGregor ever want to take on the undefeated lightweight champ again.

READ MORE: 'If McGregor wants it, Moscow is waiting': Khabib's father says UFC champion wants rematch on Russian soil in 2020

McGregor visited Moscow in the summer of 2018, famously being photographed with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the FIFA World Cup final and using the meeting to goad Nurmagomedov in the build-up to their fight later that year.