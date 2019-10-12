Cristiano Ronaldo could have 50,000-seater stadium renamed after him in Portugal

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo could have the 50,000-seater home of former club Sporting Lisbon renamed in his honor, according to reports.

Ronaldo began his career in the Sporting youth ranks and made 31 appearances for the club’s first team before leaving for Manchester United in 2003.

The Portuguese club’s president, Frederico Varandas, said they were not ruling out changing the name of the Estádio José Alvalade to honor their country’s most famous sporting son.

"It's an idea that we're not ruling out, and one we'd be very proud of," he told Italian outlet Tuttosport.

"Cristiano is, and always will be, one of the major symbols of the history of our club.

"We're proud to be associated with Cristiano Ronaldo and that the name of the best player in the world goes hand in hand with Sporting."

The stadium is currently named after the club’s founder, and has carried its title since being constructed in 1956.

It was essentially rebuilt on the same site in 2003 ahead of the European Championships the following year.

There are suggestions that the stadium could be renamed Cristiano Ronaldo Arena or the CR7 Arena.

Ronaldo, 34, was in action for his country at Estádio José Alvalade on Friday night, scoring in the 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Luxembourg.

The goal moved him to 94 strikes for his country in 161 games, and edged him to 699 career goals overall as he bids to join an elite band of just five players to have hit the 700-goal mark in official matches.