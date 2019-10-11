16yo Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott banned for calling Harry Kane a 'f*cking m*ng’ in Snapchat video

Sixteen-year-old Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has been banned from club football for 14 days after being found guilty of abusive language after calling England captain Harry Kane a "f*cking mong" in a Snapchat video.

Elliott was reprimanded for posting a video of him in front of a TV screen showing Kane at the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in June.

Elliott can be seen impersonating the Tottenham forward in a derogatory manner with the caption: "f*cking mong".

Harvey Elliott has been banned for 14-days by the Football Association following an investigation into video footage in which he mocked Harry Kane. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 11, 2019

The teenager, who moved from Fulham to the European Champions in the summer, admitted a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a video posted on social media and provided a public apology.

He was reprimanded with a 14 day suspension from club football, fined £350 ($442) and ordered to complete a face-to-face education course.

#LFC spokesman on Harvey Elliott ban: “Harvey’s apology was sincere, immediate and unequivocal. He has acknowledged privately and publicly his actions were wrong. Given his age when this indiscretion was committed - in a private setting and prior to signing for us - we will.... — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 11, 2019

In a prior apology for the video, Elliott wrote on Instagram: “I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet.

“The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

“I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry.”

Elliott is yet to make a Premier League appearance for current leaders Liverpool, but the ban means he would be unavailable for their games against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.