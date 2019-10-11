 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16yo Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott banned for calling Harry Kane a 'f*cking m*ng’ in Snapchat video

11 Oct, 2019 15:11
AFP / CreditGLYN KIRK (inset); AFP / IAN KINGTON (main)
Sixteen-year-old Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has been banned from club football for 14 days after being found guilty of abusive language after calling England captain Harry Kane a "f*cking mong" in a Snapchat video.

Elliott was reprimanded for posting a video of him in front of a TV screen showing Kane at the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in June.

Elliott can be seen impersonating the Tottenham forward in a derogatory manner with the caption: "f*cking mong".

The teenager, who moved from Fulham to the European Champions in the summer, admitted a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a video posted on social media and provided a public apology.

He was reprimanded with a 14 day suspension from club football, fined £350 ($442) and ordered to complete a face-to-face education course.

In a prior apology for the video, Elliott wrote on Instagram: “I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet.

“The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI

“I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry.”

Elliott is yet to make a Premier League appearance for current leaders Liverpool, but the ban means he would be unavailable for their games against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

