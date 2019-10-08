Italian cyclist tragically dies after sustaining head injury right before finish

Young Italian cyclist Giovanni Iannelli tragically died after hitting his head against a concrete wall while taking part in a sprint race in Molino dei Torti, Italy.

The fatal accident took place on October 5 during the fifth and final race of the Bassa Valle Scrivia Trophy and has left the Italian cycling community in a state of shock.

The 22-year-old racer, who was in the leading group of the peloton, lost control of his bike just 100 meters from the finish line, sending his vehicle straight into the wall.

Iannelli’s helmet was cracked and broken in the fatal crash, with the rider suffering a critical head injury.

A helicopter immediately arrived at the scene and flew the cyclist to the nearest hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Despite all the efforts to reanimate the man, he did not regain consciousness and died in the hospital.

Iannelli was the son of Carlo Iannelli – vice president of the Italian Cycling Federation regional committee.