WATCH: Man causes carnage at Tour of Croatia after charging onto track and bringing down riders

Published time: 2 Oct, 2019 17:35
© Screenshot from Twitter
The second stage of the Tour of Croatia was marred by chaotic scenes when a man running ahead of the peloton fell on the track, causing a pile-up before the finish.

It remains unknown whether the man was just a fan or a staff member who wanted to help his teammate, but the runner ended up affecting the results of the race after sending several riders sprawling.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen running in the head of the peloton when a racer who was riding behind him crashed into his back.

The unlucky racer didn’t have time to avoid the collision and hit another competitor, who also felt from his bike losing precious seconds at the final stage of race.

The race was won by the 27-year-old Team Delko rider Eduard Grosu, who steered clear of the incident.

