Sochi Formula 2 Grand Prix stopped after multiple car accident on opening lap (VIDEO)
The race was stopped by red flags after the incident which saw Carlin driver Matsushita, who began the race in pole position just moments before, and ART Grand Prix's Mazepin come together after space narrowed approaching a corner.Also on rt.com Lucky F3 racing driver WALKS AWAY from HORROR crash that could have killed him
Both cars lost control and were sent into the barrier at high speed.
Mazepin was uninjured in the accident but Matsushita required assistance in exiting his vehicle and has been taken to a nearby medical center. His injuries are not understood to be serious.
Officials indicated that the race would resume at 12:15 local time.
Yeah that was huge #F2pic.twitter.com/xatCMIyPJw— 🏎Owen Wyatt🎙 (@owenwyatt173) September 29, 2019
Here's the heavy crash Mazepin and Matsushita had. Thank God both are unhurt. #F2pic.twitter.com/AgOVmwMbqx— F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) September 29, 2019
Both Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin are being transferred to hospital. Neither driver suffered fractures as a result of the Lap 1 incident pic.twitter.com/H7ZXfW3JeE— Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) September 29, 2019
Initial fears for the safety of both drivers were addressed by the FIA, who said: "Both Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin are being transferred to hospital.
"Neither driver suffered fractures as a result of the Lap 1 incident."
This will come as good news to a sport which suffered tragedy just last month when French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in an accident at the Belgian F2 Grand Prix.Also on rt.com French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert dies aged 22 in crash at Belgian Grand Prix