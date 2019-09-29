 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Sochi Formula 2 Grand Prix stopped after multiple car accident on opening lap (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Sep, 2019 09:50
Get short URL
Sochi Formula 2 Grand Prix stopped after multiple car accident on opening lap (VIDEO)
Russian Nikita Mazepin and Japanese driver Nobuharu Matsushita were involved in the incident on the first lap of the F2 race in Sochi on Sunday, as their cars collided at a bend and were sent careering into the trackside barrier.

The race was stopped by red flags after the incident which saw Carlin driver Matsushita, who began the race in pole position just moments before, and ART Grand Prix's Mazepin come together after space narrowed approaching a corner.

Also on rt.com Lucky F3 racing driver WALKS AWAY from HORROR crash that could have killed him

Both cars lost control and were sent into the barrier at high speed.

Mazepin was uninjured in the accident but Matsushita required assistance in exiting his vehicle and has been taken to a nearby medical center. His injuries are not understood to be serious.

Officials indicated that the race would resume at 12:15 local time.

Initial fears for the safety of both drivers were addressed by the FIA, who said: "Both Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin are being transferred to hospital.

"Neither driver suffered fractures as a result of the Lap 1 incident."

This will come as good news to a sport which suffered tragedy just last month when French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in an accident at the Belgian F2 Grand Prix.

Also on rt.com French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert dies aged 22 in crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies