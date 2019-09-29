Sochi Formula 2 Grand Prix stopped after multiple car accident on opening lap (VIDEO)

Russian Nikita Mazepin and Japanese driver Nobuharu Matsushita were involved in the incident on the first lap of the F2 race in Sochi on Sunday, as their cars collided at a bend and were sent careering into the trackside barrier.

The race was stopped by red flags after the incident which saw Carlin driver Matsushita, who began the race in pole position just moments before, and ART Grand Prix's Mazepin come together after space narrowed approaching a corner.

Both cars lost control and were sent into the barrier at high speed.

Mazepin was uninjured in the accident but Matsushita required assistance in exiting his vehicle and has been taken to a nearby medical center. His injuries are not understood to be serious.

Officials indicated that the race would resume at 12:15 local time.

Initial fears for the safety of both drivers were addressed by the FIA, who said: "Both Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin are being transferred to hospital.

"Neither driver suffered fractures as a result of the Lap 1 incident."

This will come as good news to a sport which suffered tragedy just last month when French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in an accident at the Belgian F2 Grand Prix.