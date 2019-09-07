Lucky F3 racing driver WALKS AWAY from HORROR crash that could have killed him

The rising star of FIA Formula 3, Australian Alex Peroni, has miraculously survived a shocking crash which saw his car flying meters into the air at a race in Italy’s Monza.

There were just four laps left in the race when the car driven by Peroni, 19, seemingly hit a kerb at a speed of 150mph (241kph) as he apparently slightly misjudged a curve on the track. The collision sent his car flipping into the air. It flew several meters and completely flopped over before smashing into a safety fence.

We are all extremely relieved that Alex Peroni walked away from this crash during Race 1 in Monza.



He is currently under medical observation.

Most stunningly, the visibly shaken but seemingly unharmed Australian managed to walk away on foot from the crash site and get into the safety car. His team, Campos, initially said that he appeared to be unhurt, but later the racer reported a pain in his back.

It was only in hospital, where Peroni was taken after the race “for more tests,” when he was actually diagnosed with a serious injury. “That was a big one. Currently recovering in hospital with a broken vertebra. Not sure the recovery time but hope to be back in the car as soon as possible,” the racer wrote to his fans in an Instagram post.

The incident took place ahead of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday and just a week after a Formula 2 racer, Frenchman Anthoine Hubert, tragically died in another horrific crash in Belgium. His death prompted other drivers to call for motorsport to become safer.

