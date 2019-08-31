French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert dies aged 22 in crash at Belgian Grand Prix

French driver Anthoine Hubert has died after he was involved in a huge crash during the Formula 2 race at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

BWT Arden driver Hubert hit the wall while driving around the Raidillon bend on the second lap at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, spinning before Sauber Junior team driver Juan Manuel Correa collided with his car.

The race was canceled as emergency crews were sent to the scene, although the FIA later confirmed that Huber, 22, had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The statement added that Ecuadorian-American racer Correa, 20, was in a stable condition in hospital.

This with immense sadness that my thoughts go to the family of Antoine Hubert who succumbed to this horrible accident in @FIA_F2



Hubert had stepped up to the F2 championship at the start of this year, and had claimed two wins in 16 races this season, in Monaco and France.

After the news of his tragic death was reported, tributes poured in from the world of motorsport, including F1 team Mercedes.